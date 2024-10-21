Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.28

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $5.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 387.50 ($5.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.48. Tristel has a 52 week low of GBX 346 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,038.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tristel alerts:

Insider Activity at Tristel

In other Tristel news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.18), for a total transaction of £198,500 ($259,206.06). 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.