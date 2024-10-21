Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,943 Shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

