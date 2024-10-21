Truist Financial Trims Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Target Price to $20.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Astronics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.74.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
