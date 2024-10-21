UBS Group Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $160.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.16.

DASH stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

