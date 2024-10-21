UBS Group Lowers Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $48.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.11 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

