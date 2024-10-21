Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

