UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $193.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

