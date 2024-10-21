United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $100.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.51.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.