United Community Banks (UCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.80 million. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Community Banks Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:UCB opened at $29.30 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.89.
United Community Banks Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on UCB
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.