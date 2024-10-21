United Community Banks (UCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.80 million. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $29.30 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

