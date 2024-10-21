United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $151.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.24.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,503,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,000.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

