United Rentals (URI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $12.49 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $839.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.75. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

