Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.16. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

