Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.12 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $820.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

