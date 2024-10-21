V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKG opened at $220.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

