Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,297.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $147.19 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $147.59. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

