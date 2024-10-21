Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $201.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.