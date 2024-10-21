Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 396.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

