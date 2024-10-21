Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 396.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 175,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,447.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.