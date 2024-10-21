Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

