Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 224,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 537,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.