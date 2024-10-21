Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $215.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.34. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

