Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $170.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $170.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.