Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

