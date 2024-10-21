Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Decreased by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,096 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 98,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $48.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

