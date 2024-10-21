Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 138,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VBK opened at $273.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
