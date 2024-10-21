Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

