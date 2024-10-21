Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,845,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

