Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

