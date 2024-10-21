Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $215,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

