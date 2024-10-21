Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.69 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

