Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,462. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,461.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,462. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,141 shares of company stock worth $1,180,116. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 232.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

