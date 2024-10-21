Veren (TSE:VRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Veren Trading Down 1.2 %
Veren stock opened at C$8.33 on Thursday. Veren has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$12.67.
Veren Company Profile
