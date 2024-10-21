Veren (TSE:VRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Veren Trading Down 1.2 %

Veren stock opened at C$8.33 on Thursday. Veren has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$12.67.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

