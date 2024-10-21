Vest Financial LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 200.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $921.21 and a 200 day moving average of $858.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

