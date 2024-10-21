Vest Financial LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 154.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $696.38 and a 200-day moving average of $655.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.26 and a 1 year high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

