Vest Financial LLC Buys 1,782 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 23.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 15.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.85. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $52.19.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

