Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $7,690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DKS opened at $218.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

