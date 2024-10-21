Vest Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 134.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Stock Up 1.8 %

KBH opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

