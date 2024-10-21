Vest Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AFG opened at $136.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $138.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

