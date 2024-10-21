Vest Financial LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZION opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.