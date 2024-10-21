Vest Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $453.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

