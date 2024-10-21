Vest Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Owens Corning by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

