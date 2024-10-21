Vest Financial LLC Has $28.23 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.88.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

