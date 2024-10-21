Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.15.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

