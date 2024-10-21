Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $159.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $160.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

