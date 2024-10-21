Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

