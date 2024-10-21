Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 379 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 65776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($5.10).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.57) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 446.66. The company has a market cap of £989.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,001.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Collis purchased 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £19,893.60 ($25,977.54). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

