Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,870 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 685,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

