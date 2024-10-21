Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 3,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,628,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 115,716 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.