Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $40,656,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $274.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

