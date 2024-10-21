Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

HON opened at $222.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

